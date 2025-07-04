UAE: 2-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In Water Bucket In Ras Al Khaimah

A two-year-old child tragically lost his life last Friday at his family's home in the Sidrouh neighbourhood in old Ras Al Khaimah, after drowning in a bucket filled with water.

The child, Abdullah Mohammed Mohammed Ali, a Pakistani national and the youngest of four siblings, was rushed to Saqr Government Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah. Despite the family's desperate attempts to save him, he was declared dead upon arrival, according to medical sources.

The incident occurred when Abdullah snuck into the kitchen, where a water-filled bucket had been left unattended. He fell into the bucket and drowned, with no one noticing until it was too late. At the time, his father was away at Friday prayers.

The child's father explained that the bucket was typically covered after being used by his wife to wash clothes, but it had been left uncovered that one time.

Mohammed Mohammed Ali, the child's father, shared that the incident occurred during Friday prayers at their home, located near Kuwaiti street, in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, behind the old directorate building, Al Khaleej reported.

The family is devastated by the loss, with relatives in both the UAE and Pakistan mourning the death of the young boy.