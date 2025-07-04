403
TA 125 Forecast Today 04/07: Looking For Pullbacks (Chart)
MENAFN
- During the trading session on Thursday, we have seen a continuation of the bullish behavior in Tel Aviv, as the TA 125 continues to be one of the better performers. You can see clearly that over the last 12 days or so, basically at the conclusion of the military actions between the Israeli Armed Forces and the Iranians, the TA 125 has launched into the stratosphere. At this point, it is worth paying close attention to see whether or not there is going to be an opportunity. This is a bit tricky, because when markets truly take off like this, traders will often ask the question of“when can I get involved?”
