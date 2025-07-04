Recent Unrest In Changuinola Panama Has The Mayor's Office Decree A Curfew

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Changuinola Mayor's Office has decreed a curfew throughout the district, effective today through Friday July 11, 2025. The measure is in response to recent unrest, which has led to clashes between civilians and security forces, affecting public order and social harmony. According to the decree, the curfew will apply every day of the week, from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. For minors, the restriction previously established by Resolution No. 4 of June 13, 2025, which sets the hours from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will continue to apply.

The document bases its legality on Article 17 of the Political Constitution, which establishes the guarantee of the individual rights and freedoms of nationals and foreigners as one of the essential purposes of the State. It also relies on Article 46, paragraph 2, of Law 106 of 1973, amended by Law 52 of 1984, which grants mayors the power to maintain public order with the support of the National Police, the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ), and the National Border Service (Senafront). Local authorities emphasized that this decision was taken as an exceptional measure in light of recent events, with the goal of preserving the safety, tranquility, and well-being of the district's residents.