NR Group Honoured With 'Excellence In Multigenerational Legacy' Award At The Family Business Summit & Awards 2025
Mr. Pavan Ranga, CEO of Rangsons Aerospace, receives the 'Excellence in Multigenerational Legacy' award, celebrating 77 years of the Ranga Rao family's legacy
Mr. Pavan Ranga , CEO & MD of Rangsons Aerospace , accepted the award on behalf of NR Group-an organisation renowned for its legacy of innovation, purposeful leadership, and sustained growth over the decades.
Built on strong family values and a deep commitment to nation-building, the Group continues to grow while remaining true to its founding principles.
About Rangsons Aerospace
Rangsons is a diversified business conglomerate based in Mysuru, India, and a part of the NR Group, which was founded in 1948. The group operates across multiple sectors, including Defence and Aerospace, Education, Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Healthcare. Rangsons serves a wide range of clients, both domestically and internationally, collaborating with prestigious organizations such as ISRO, Boeing, and various branches of the Indian Defence and Aerospace sector. The group is dedicated to leveraging technology to develop innovative solutions that address the critical challenges of a developing economy. Its flagship company, N. Ranga Rao & Sons, is a dominant player in the Indian incense industry, best known for its iconic brand, Cycle Pure Agarbathi.
