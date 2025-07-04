Railone App: Book Tickets, Check PNR, Order Food And More In One Place

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Indian Railways has launched RailOne, a new mobile app to provide a convenient experience for passengers. This app offers ticket booking, inquiries, food orders, and more in one place.

RailOne offers booking reserved and unreserved tickets, PNR status checks, berth views, train schedules, food orders via 'Food on Track,' and passenger support through RailMadad.RailOne supports single sign-on, allowing users to log in with their existing IRCTC or UTS credentials. Guest access is also supported.Verified users can book Tatkal tickets on RailOne. Verification can be done using Aadhaar or DigiLocker. Chart preparation times have been revised.Indian Railways plans a major backend system upgrade to handle increased ticket bookings and inquiries, moving towards a modern digital infrastructure.