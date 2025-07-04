Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Railone App: Book Tickets, Check PNR, Order Food And More In One Place

Railone App: Book Tickets, Check PNR, Order Food And More In One Place


2025-07-04 12:11:20
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Railways has launched RailOne, a new mobile app to provide a convenient experience for passengers. This app offers ticket booking, inquiries, food orders, and more in one place.

Indian Railways introduces RailOne, a new mobile app for convenient and digitally streamlined train travel. This all-in-one app centralizes almost all railway-related services.

RailOne offers booking reserved and unreserved tickets, PNR status checks, berth views, train schedules, food orders via 'Food on Track,' and passenger support through RailMadad.RailOne supports single sign-on, allowing users to log in with their existing IRCTC or UTS credentials. Guest access is also supported.Verified users can book Tatkal tickets on RailOne. Verification can be done using Aadhaar or DigiLocker. Chart preparation times have been revised.Indian Railways plans a major backend system upgrade to handle increased ticket bookings and inquiries, moving towards a modern digital infrastructure.

MENAFN04072025007385015968ID1109761193

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search