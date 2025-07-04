DAC Accords AON For 10 Capital Acquisition Proposals Worth Rs 1.05 Lakh Crore For Services

New Delhi: In an effort to enhance combat potential, the defence minister, Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to about Rs 1.05 lakh crore through indigenous sourcing.

AON marks the beginning of the procurement process and also enable the concerned authorities to initiate the procurement process, including feasibility studies, tendering, and contract negotiations.

Among the equipment and weapon platforms that the Services will procure Armoured Recovery Vehicles, Electronic Warfare System, Integrated Common Inventory Management System, surface-to-air-missiles.

“These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management, and augment the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces,” a defence official said .

The official also added that AoNs were also accorded for procurement of Moored Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mount and Submersible Autonomous Vessels.

“These procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the Naval and Merchant Vessels.”

“To provide further impetus to indigenous design and development, AoNs were accorded under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category.”