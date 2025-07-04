Car Battery Issues In Monsoon? Here's How To Prevent Them

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Car battery trouble is common during the rainy season due to damp weather and other factors. Regular checks, proper parking, and starting the car daily are key to preventing issues.

Car battery trouble is a common issue for drivers in the rainy season. The damp weather affects battery performance, leading to starting problems. Many think leaving the car unused for days causes this, which is partly true, but there are other reasons too. Let's look at some expert tips for keeping your battery safe.

High humidity in the rainy season can corrode terminals. Check connections every two days and clean any corrosion. A baking soda and water mix usually works, followed by wiping dry.

2. Use an insulation cover

Use special insulation covers to keep water off the battery. These not only prevent water damage but also help regulate temperature changes.

Avoid parking just anywhere during the rainy season. Parking in waterlogged areas or open public lots exposes the battery to the elements. Covered garages or sheds are best.

4. Start regularly

Start your car daily to keep the battery charged. This prevents sudden discharge when you need to go somewhere, reducing the risk of a dead battery.

Get your battery tested before or during the rainy season. Have a certified mechanic check voltage levels, charging capacity, and connection status. This helps avoid problems on long trips.

6. Check other mechanical parts

Parts like the alternator and fuse box are also important for battery health in the rainy season. Problems with these can strain the battery. Get a full vehicle check-up at the start of the rainy season to prevent part damage.

If rain gets directly on your battery, wipe it dry immediately. Starting the car with a wet battery is risky and could cause a fire, damaging the engine.