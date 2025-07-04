Modi's Triumphant Welcome In Accra, Ghana: Diaspora Cheers & 21‐Gun Salute

PM Modi's arrival in Accra, Ghana received regal pomp, a 21‐gun salute, ceremonial guard‐of‐honour and Ghanaian President Mahama welcoming him personally. Cheered by the Indian diaspora chanting 'Modi‐Modi' and 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', he embraced locals and held children during heartfelt greetings.

