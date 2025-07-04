Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Modi's Triumphant Welcome In Accra, Ghana: Diaspora Cheers & 21‐Gun Salute


2025-07-04 12:03:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

PM Modi's arrival in Accra, Ghana received regal pomp, a 21‐gun salute, ceremonial guard‐of‐honour and Ghanaian President Mahama welcoming him personally. Cheered by the Indian diaspora chanting 'Modi‐Modi' and 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', he embraced locals and held children during heartfelt greetings.

