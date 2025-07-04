Shopify Launches 3-Month Trial For $1/Month To Support New Entrepreneurs

Shopify 3 month trial

New users can explore Shopify's e-commerce platform with a low-cost trial, available on select plans for a limited time.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shopify, a leading global eCommerce platform, has announced the launch of a limited-time promotional offer providing new merchants access to its full suite of business tools for just $1 per month for three months, following a three-day free trial. The initiative aims to lower barriers for first-time business owners, allowing aspiring entrepreneurs and small business founders to explore Shopify's industry-leading features with minimal upfront investment.With rising interest in digital entrepreneurship, many individuals face financial uncertainty or hesitation when launching an online store. Recognizing these challenges, Shopify's new trial program is designed to enable a broader range of merchants to evaluate its platform, regardless of prior business experience or startup capital.==>> To Get The Shopify Promo, Please Click HereA Simple, Affordable Start for New Store OwnersShopify's 3-month trial at $1/month is open to new users in most countries, granting access to all major plan levels-including Basic, Shopify, and Advanced. New merchants can sign up at and begin with a three-day free trial, with no credit card required to get started. After the trial, eligible users can continue on their chosen plan for only $1 per month for the next three months.This offer includes the essential features that have made Shopify the preferred eCommerce platform for more than two million businesses worldwide:- Website hosting and mobile-ready storefronts- Secure payment processing for global customers- Inventory management and order fulfillment tools- 24/7 customer support- Integration with social media and online marketplaces“Shopify has always been committed to making entrepreneurship more accessible,” said Jamie Russell, Director of Global Partnerships at Shopify.“By reducing the cost of entry and providing a risk-free period, we hope to encourage more new business owners to turn their ideas into reality, regardless of their background or resources. This $1/month trial reflects our dedication to supporting a new generation of merchants as they start and scale their online businesses.”Eligibility and Geographic AvailabilityThe $1/month for 3 months offer is available to new users who have not previously registered with Shopify. To claim the offer, users must sign up with a unique email address that has not been associated with an existing Shopify account. Only one store may be created under this promotion per new user.The trial is available to merchants in nearly every country supported by Shopify, with a few notable exceptions due to local regulatory or commercial restrictions. Merchants in:- Cuba,- Iran,- North Korea,- Syria,- the Crimea region of Ukraine,- and the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in Ukraine are currently not eligible for this offer.Additionally, while the standard promotional price is $1 per month in the United States, pricing may vary in other countries and regions due to currency conversion. For example, the offer is available for £1/month in the United Kingdom and €1/month in the European Union.==>> Access the Shopify 3-month Trial for $1/Month Here.How the 3-Month Trial Works: Seamless Onboarding for New BusinessesNew Shopify users begin their journey with a risk-free, 3-day free trial that allows them to explore the platform's features and start building their online store without any upfront cost or commitment. During these three days, users can set up their storefronts, add products, and familiarize themselves with Shopify's tools and resources.After the 3-day free trial period, users are eligible to continue their experience with Shopify's extended $1/month trial for three additional months on select plans. This low-cost opportunity enables entrepreneurs to launch, test, and grow their businesses with full access to Shopify's suite of tools, helping new store owners make informed decisions and scale their ventures at their own pace.This two-stage trial structure is designed to give new users the confidence to get started and the flexibility to build their business before committing to standard plan pricing. By lowering financial barriers, Shopify aims to empower more people to turn their ideas into successful online businesses.Step-by-Step: How to Get StartedFor new entrepreneurs or small business owners interested in claiming the Shopify $1/month, 3-month trial, the process is straightforward:1. Visit the Offer Page:==>> Shopify Free Trial2. Start Your Free Trial:Begin with Shopify's three-day free trial-no credit card information is required at this stage. Enter a valid email address, create a password, and select your store name.3. Set Up Your Store:Once inside your Shopify dashboard, personalize your store by adding business information, uploading products, customizing your storefront, and connecting payment methods.4. Select a Plan:Before the three-day free trial ends, navigate to“Pick a plan” within your Shopify admin panel. Choose between the Basic, Shopify, or Advanced plans to activate the $1/month for 3 months offer. Ensure you select the monthly billing option to be eligible.5. Confirm Payment Details:Enter your billing information. Payments can be made via major credit cards or PayPal in most regions. Confirm your plan to activate the promotional pricing.6. Launch and Operate:Start selling online, leveraging Shopify's integrated tools, resources, and customer support.If users experience any difficulties accessing the promotional pricing, Shopify recommends clearing browser cache, switching browsers, or contacting Shopify support for further assistance.What Happens After the Promotional Period?After the initial three-month period at $1/month, merchants will be automatically transitioned to the standard monthly rate for their chosen plan unless they opt to upgrade, downgrade, or switch to an annual subscription. Shopify's current plans (as of July 2025) are as follows:- Basic: $39/month- Shopify: $105/month- Advanced: $399/monthShopify also provides the option for annual payment, which can save users up to 25% off the monthly cost, helping business owners maintain affordable operations after the introductory period.For merchants who choose not to continue with a paid plan at the end of the promotion, Shopify will retain all store settings, content, and customizations for a period of time, allowing users to resume their business at a later date without losing progress.Regional Pricing and ConsiderationsDue to exchange rates and local market regulations, the $1/month promotion may appear as £1/month in the United Kingdom or €1/month in European markets. Shopify encourages users to confirm local pricing and plan availability at sign-up.Troubleshooting and SupportWhile most new users find the sign-up process seamless, Shopify provides troubleshooting resources for common issues, such as the promotional rate not appearing at checkout or difficulties with payment processing. For the most reliable access, users should follow the official promotional link and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements.If the $1/month trial does not appear, Shopify advises users to clear browser cookies, try a different browser, or reach out to Shopify customer support for guidance. Support is available around the clock to ensure every new merchant receives timely assistance.A Timely Opportunity for New BusinessesThe $1/month for three months offer is the latest in Shopify's series of initiatives to make eCommerce accessible for all. The company's leadership believes that eliminating financial hurdles during the earliest stages of business formation can have a profound impact on the long-term success and diversity of the entrepreneurial community.“We recognize that launching an online business can be daunting, especially when every dollar counts,” said Russell.“Our goal is to remove as many barriers as possible, so anyone with a vision can bring it to life and reach a global customer base. Shopify's platform was built for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, and we are committed to their long-term growth.”About ShopifyShopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. With millions of merchants in more than 175 countries, Shopify's platform powers online stores, in-person sales, and everything in between. Founded in 2006, Shopify is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices around the world.

