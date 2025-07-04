Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp.


2025-07-04 10:07:24
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. : And Azevedo & Travassos Energia S.A. announced the signing of a binding memorandum of understanding on July 2, pursuant to which Petro-Victory and ATE intend to complete an arm's length business combination by the acquisition by ATE of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Petro-Victory Energy Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.40.

MENAFN04072025000212011056ID1109760750

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search