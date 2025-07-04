Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Brings Home More Prisoners In Latest Exchange With Russia


2025-07-04 08:06:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Our people are home. Most of them had been held in Russian captivity since 2022. Today, our defenders who fought for Ukraine in various regions – the Donetsk region and Mariupol, the Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions – are coming back. These are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service. And also civilians," Zelensky said.

Video: Dmytro Lubinets

Zelensky said that these exchanges must continue.

"I thank everyone ensuring this. Ukraine's goal is to free all our people from Russian captivity. I am grateful to everyone who helps make this possible," he said.

On June 26, Zelensky announced the completion of another stage of prisoner exchange, with most of those returned having been held since 2022.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine

