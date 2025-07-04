Kazakhstan Spotlights Bustling Potential Of Caspian Sea Ports
"Kazakhstan is becoming a reliable logistics hub connecting East and West, North and South. We are actively developing important multimodal routes-the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and North-South-as well as routes through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.
Ongoing initiatives are being implemented to enhance the
operational capacity and strategic viability of our maritime
facilities in the Caspian region. A logistical container hub has
been operationalized at the Aktau port, while a state-of-the-art
multifunctional terminal is currently under construction at the
Kuryk port," he stated.
Bektenov articulated that Kazakhstan has consistently championed multilateral collaboration and the establishment of a transparent economic ecosystem. Currently, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the ECO member states is exhibiting favorable momentum.
