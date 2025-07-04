All Are Equal In Coalition Govt, Says Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, July 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Friday that all partners in the coalition government in the state are equal.

The Jana Sena Party leader stated he never tried to run down Telugu Desam or any party.

He was speaking at Narasimhapuram village in Prakasam district after laying the foundation stone for a drinking water project worth Rs 1,290 crore.

The actor-politician said it was a moment of great satisfaction to lay the foundation stone for the project under the Central Government's Jal Jeevan Mission, aimed at providing clean drinking water to 22 lakh people across 7 Assembly constituencies, a long-awaited solution to the decades-old drinking water and fluorosis problems.

Pawan Kalyan stated that without BJP support, this project would not have been possible.“If Mr Chandrababu Naidu were not there, finance would not have been managed in such a planned manner. I have no experience. I have the power to fight,” said the Deputy CM.

Stating that for a work to be executed, many forces have come together, he remarked that all fingers have to join together to make a fist.“There is no one big or small,” he said.

He lashed out at YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders for their alleged threat that if they come back to power, they will cut throats.

“They are saying if they come to power in 2029, they will see our end. Well, you have to come to power first. We'll see how you come to power,” he said.

The Jana Sena leader said YSRCP's present plight is because it threatened people with rowdyism and goondaism during its rule. He said the previous rulers did not even think of launching a drinking water project.

He made it clear that the coalition government is not working with vengeance.“It's not a government that seeks vengeance, but it will punish those who make mistakes. We are working with humility, don't provoke us,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan also gave a strong warning to those trying to grab endowment lands.“Do not meddle with the lands of the Endowments Department. Your generations will go, but these lands will remain,” he said.

Stating that the process of reclaiming the encroached temple lands has begun, he said the coalition government has taken responsibility for protecting temple lands.

Pawan Kalyan later took to X to term it a landmark day for the Prakasam district. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil for their unwavering commitment to rural development and for extending the Jal Jeevan Mission to support this cause.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr Chandrababu Naidu, this crucial project has been undertaken by the Rural Water Supply Department to address the region's long-pending drinking water crisis. In the coming years, with the collective efforts of the Centre and State, we aim to ensure tap water for every home and safe drinking water for 1 crore families across Andhra Pradesh,” posted Pawan Kalyan, who holds the portfolio of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply.