MEXC Releases Bimonthly Transparency Report: $559 Million Reimbursed To Users, $2.2M In Illicit Assets Blocked

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has released its official May–June 2025 Bimonthly Report, outlining new security initiatives, internal risk monitoring data, and major transparency updates. The report reaffirms MEXC's commitment to safeguarding user assets and maintaining institutional-grade operational standards.

Among the key disclosures:



Proof of Reserves Update - The report confirms current key wallet holdings, providing publicly verifiable data to reinforce asset safety and user trust.

$100M Guardian Fund - A new insurance mechanism designed to cover user losses in unforeseen incidents, such as protocol-level hacks and critical exploits, is now live.

Futures Insurance Fund Growth - The fund aimed at mitigating forced liquidation losses has expanded its financial coverage, reflecting MEXC's active protection of derivatives traders.

Asset Recovery Protocols - New updates are introduced for refund processing related to user errors, including wrong network deposits. Illicit Transaction Response - Between March and April, MEXC successfully intercepted over 2.2 million USDT in stolen or hacked funds across 41 user cases.



MEXC is ensuring that all user assets are fully redeemable at any time by maintaining over-collateralized reserves , as evidenced by the latest data. This means that for every unit of cryptocurrency users hold on the platform, MEXC holds more than one unit in reserve, guaranteeing asset withdrawal whenever needed. The Proof of Reserves (PoR) MEXC is reporting as of June 26, 2025, shows the platform holds enough assets to cover all user deposits. Key wallet holdings as of June 26: 4,08 million BTC, 69,234 ETH, 2.32 billion USDT, 72.3 million USDC.

The launch of the groundbreaking $100 million Guardian Fund , a dedicated security reserve designed to protect users against major threats such as large-scale hacks, targeted attacks, and serious system vulnerabilities, is a key initiative prioritizing trading security at MEXC. This includes, but is not limited to covering two major issues: compensation when MEXC's systems are compromised and protection from losses due to critical technical problems. To promote industry transparency, MEXC is publicly disclosing all Guardian Fund wallet addresses. This allows anyone to verify the fund's balance and transactions on the blockchain, ensuring openness and building user trust.

Furthermore, the exchange continues its active fight against fraud. This is achieved by ongoing risk control monitoring. In its recent Bimonthly Report, MEXC disclosed that 46,311 suspicious user accounts linked to fraudulent activities were identified and restricted, involving 6,184 fraud syndicates. The largest sources of these activities were traced to CIS, India, and Indonesia. These measures keep enhancing security and building community trust.

According to the Report, MEXC's Futures Insurance Fund has paid out over $559 million to compensate traders as of June 30, 2025 – a substantial contribution to preserving the market stability and unprecedented user protection. The initiative is aimed at ensuring a safer trading environment and supporting traders by covering losses that might occur during forced liquidations and mitigating financial risks.

MEXC also reported successful user asset recovery efforts, with 2,428 cases of mistaken deposits resolved by its dedicated customer support team, resulting in the recovery of 1.1 million USDT for users. Since some errors may occur accidentally on the users' side, asset recovery support plays a vital role in ensuring peace of mind. Users can request the return of funds sent to the wrong address, involving unsupported tokens, or containing incorrect memo/tag information.

As part of its comprehensive strategy of maintaining platform security, MEXC is constantly combating hacks and illicit transactions, as confirmed by the data published in the Report. In May-June 2025, the platform processed 709 assistance requests. MEXC efficiently resolves two main types of cases: user asset theft, where users request urgent account freezes, and law enforcement-initiated cases, where users or law enforcement agencies have launched official proceedings. During this period, MEXC handled 124 official freeze requests with official law enforcement documentation. In total, 41 cases were successfully intercepted - covering both user asset theft incidents and enforcement-driven asset freezes. During this period, MEXC handled 124 official freeze requests with official law enforcement documentation.

Additionally, the exchange is taking action to address reports of stolen or hacked funds being deposited onto their platform and is constantly monitoring suspicious activity and freezing affected accounts.

These ongoing initiatives reflect MEXC's broader commitment to proactive security, regulatory cooperation, and industry-leading transparency. By combining over-collateralized reserves, responsive asset protection mechanisms, and robust compliance infrastructure, MEXC continues to build a trusted environment for global crypto traders.

The exchange remains focused on delivering secure, resilient, and user-first trading experiences - aligned with its vision to raise industry standards and support the long-term growth of digital assets worldwide.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

