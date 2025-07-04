Formula 1: Tim Mayer Announces Bid For FIA Presidency, Says Governing Body Can Do Better
Mayer, 59, will challenge current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has been in the role since December 2021.
Mayer's decision comes less than a year after Ben Sulayem sacked him as a Formula 1 steward.
Mayer told BBC Sport that his decision to run was not driven by personal grievance.“It's not personal,” Mayer said.“But I felt the FIA could do better for the member clubs, for the motorsport community.”
With more than 15 years of experience as an F1 race steward and leadership roles in major US championships such as Indycar, IMSA and the American Le Mans Series, Mayer believes he has the right blend of experience.“I can bring value to our stakeholders, whether they are small clubs in under-served regions, or whether it's the Formula 1 track. I'm equally comfortable in both places,” he said.
Mayer also stressed that he has broadened his focus beyond motorsport.“As much as I come from motorsport, I've spent the last six months educating myself on the mobility side and what that opportunity is. To me, actually, that's the larger opportunity - the opportunity to have a global impact for sustainability, for accessibility, and for safety all around the world,” Mayer said.
Mayer was dismissed as an F1 steward after representing the Circuit of the Americas in a“right of review” hearing last year, regarding a fine imposed for a crowd invasion at the end of the US Grand Prix. He revealed to BBC Sport that Ben Sulayem believed an element of that hearing“was a personal attack on him”.
As for his chances in the upcoming election, Mayer said:“The goal is to go to the clubs and demonstrate to them that there is a viable alternative.”
