Orlando Bloom, Long Before The Split With Katy Perry, Started Acting Single Months Ago: 'Flirting With Girls In Miami'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom quietly ended their relationship earlier this year. However, no public announcement was made at the time. Sources now say that Bloom had already started acting single months ago.

First, it was reported that Orlando Bloom was“partying hard” at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

Bloom was seen in Miami in April for a cruise ship launch. He was again seen in Miami during the Miami Grand Prix in May. During both visits, he was reportedly seen openly flirting with women.

“Orlando was definitely with girls in Miami. He's been not subtly out and about,” said a Page Six source while calling the actor's flirting“unapologetic”.

| Amid split, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom 'want to protect' their daughter

Reps for Bloom and Perry told Page Six that the couple had been shifting their relationship over the past months to focus on co-parenting.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is -and always will be- raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect,” they said.

This is not the first time Bloom's split is revealed long after it actually happened. The actor's separation with his wife, Miranda Kerr, was revealed on October 25, 2013. Interestingly, it was Katy Perry's birthday.

| Orlando Bloom shares cryptic post about new beginnings after Katy Perry split

After Bloom got divorced with Kerr, he briefly dated French actress Nora Arnezeder. Reports claimed that Elijah Wood, Bloom's Lord of the Rings co-star, introduced him to Nora.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry began dating in 2016, split in 2017 for a year and got back together in 2018. They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. Their daughter was born in August 2020.

Tension between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reportedly felt stressed and upset after her album 143 didn't get a great response. Some reviews of her world tour also disappointed her, causing tension with Orlando Bloom .

| Katy Perry shares her 'mood' in first post after her split from Orlando Bloom

"Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album," 143, which came out in September. "It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension," a source told PEOPLE.

"She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship," said another inside.