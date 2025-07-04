At Least Five Dead In Pakistan Building Collapse: Police
Karachi: A five-storey building collapse in Pakistan on Friday killed at least five people and left six injured, with more victims trapped under the rubble, police said.
Rescuers and residents in the mega port city of Karachi worked together to pull people from the debris after the incident at around 10:10 am (0510 GMT).
"We have so far retrieved five dead bodies and six injured people," a senior local police official, Arif Aziz, told AFP.
Up to 100 people had been living in the building, he added.
Rescuers search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey residential building in Karachi on July 4, 2025. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)
Saad Edhi, of the Edhi welfare foundation that is leading the rescue operation, told AFP there could be "at least eight to 10 more people still trapped", describing it as a "worn out building".
He put the death toll at four.
Roof and building collapses are common across Pakistan, mainly because of poor safety standards and shoddy construction materials in the South Asian country of more than 240 million people.
But Karachi, home to more than 20 million, is especially notorious for poor construction, illegal extensions, ageing infrastructure, overcrowding, and lax enforcement of building regulations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment