At Least Five Dead In Pakistan Building Collapse: Police

2025-07-04 06:02:14
Karachi: A five-storey building collapse in Pakistan on Friday killed at least five people and left six injured, with more victims trapped under the rubble, police said.

Rescuers and residents in the mega port city of Karachi worked together to pull people from the debris after the incident at around 10:10 am (0510 GMT).

"We have so far retrieved five dead bodies and six injured people," a senior local police official, Arif Aziz, told AFP.

Up to 100 people had been living in the building, he added.


Rescuers search for victims in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey residential building in Karachi on July 4, 2025. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

Saad Edhi, of the Edhi welfare foundation that is leading the rescue operation, told AFP there could be "at least eight to 10 more people still trapped", describing it as a "worn out building".

He put the death toll at four.

Roof and building collapses are common across Pakistan, mainly because of poor safety standards and shoddy construction materials in the South Asian country of more than 240 million people.

But Karachi, home to more than 20 million, is especially notorious for poor construction, illegal extensions, ageing infrastructure, overcrowding, and lax enforcement of building regulations.

