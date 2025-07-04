Australia Laundry Detergent Market Report 2025 Rise In Popularity Of Liquid Detergents And Pods, Intense Market Competition And Price Sensitivity - Forecast To 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|81
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.35 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Australia
Report Scope
Key Market Players
- The Procter & Gamble Company Unilever plc The Clorox Company Method products PBC Lion Corporation Kao Corporation S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Henkel AG corporation KGaA Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Australia Laundry Detergent Market, By Product Type:
- Detergent Powder Laundry Liquid Fabric Softener Others
Australia Laundry Detergent Market, By Sales Channel:
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Online Others
Australia Laundry Detergent Market, By Region:
- Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales Northern Territory & Southern Australia Western Australia Queensland Victoria & Tasmania
For more information about this report visit
Attachment
-
Australian Laundry Detergent Market
