Seized Supercars' Auction On July 9
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) and the Public Prosecution will hold a joint auction for supercars seized by the latter in various cases. The auction is on July 9 from 4pm to 7pm, through Mzadat application, available on App Store and Google Play, an SJC statement on X said. Five supercars – Lamborghini Urus model 2019, Bentley Mulsanne model 2017, Mercedes-AMG GT 63 model 2020, Lexus LX 570 model 2020, and Audi RS Q8 model 2021 – are to be auctioned.
