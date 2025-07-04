Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Seized Supercars' Auction On July 9


2025-07-04 04:01:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) and the Public Prosecution will hold a joint auction for supercars seized by the latter in various cases. The auction is on July 9 from 4pm to 7pm, through Mzadat application, available on App Store and Google Play, an SJC statement on X said. Five supercars – Lamborghini Urus model 2019, Bentley Mulsanne model 2017, Mercedes-AMG GT 63 model 2020, Lexus LX 570 model 2020, and Audi RS Q8 model 2021 – are to be auctioned.

