High Turnout For 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, FIFA U-17 World Cup Volunteer Programme
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Local Organising Committee for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 and FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 have announced that the FIFA Volunteer Qatar 2025 programme has witnessed a significant turnout for volunteer efforts for the two tournaments, which Qatar will host later this year.
In a statement, the committee explained that it has received over 25,000 applications to participate in volunteer work.
It is currently conducting interviews with applicants at Lusail Stadium, preparing to recruit 4,000 volunteers who will contribute to supporting 20 areas in the operational activities of the upcoming sporting events.
The executive director of administration at the Local Organising Committee, Haya al-Nuaimi, emphasised the importance of the volunteer programme, which is an extension of the sustainable legacy established in Qatar through hosting numerous major sporting events.
She noted the active role of thousands of volunteers who contributed to the successful hosting of the tournament through their dedication and tireless efforts.
The applicant pool included residents of Qatar from 126 nationalities, ranging in age from 18-76.
Following the completion of the interview process, selected candidates will receive presentations on the roles they will fill at the two sporting events, starting next August.
Qatar will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup from November 3-27 at the Aspire Academy and will be the first FIFA tournament to feature 48 teams.
The 2025 edition is also the first of five consecutive editions scheduled to be hosted by Qatar until 2029.
It will also host the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 from December 1-18 at six World Cup stadiums, with 16 teams participating.
