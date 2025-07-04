Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar's Younousse, Tijan Advance At Gstaad Elite 16

2025-07-04 04:00:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatari beach volleyball duo of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan booked their place in the Round of 12 at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Gstaad Elite16 in Switzerland yesterday.

They defeated Norway's Henrik Nicolai Mol and Mattias Berntsen 21-19, 21-17 in a thrilling Pool C encounter. The victory for the world No. 7 pair follows their opening match triumph against Portugal's Hugo Campos and Joao Pedrosa in a hard-fought three-set battle.

The former Olympic bronze medalists will now take on the winners of the clash between the Australian duo Thomas Hodges and Zachery Schubert and Brazil's George Wanderley and Andre Loyola Stein today in the next round of the $150,000 tournament.

