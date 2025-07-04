Qatar Takes Part In Regional Conference In Cairo On Strengthening Agricultural Food Systems In Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Represented by the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar participated in the three-day regional conference on“Integrating Evidence-Based Nexus Policies to Enhance the Resilience and Sustainability of Agri-Food Systems in the Mediterranean and Middle East Regions,” which was organized in Cairo by the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) in cooperation with the Mediterranean Agronomic Institute of Montpellier (CIHEAM-IAMM) and the Agricultural Research Center of Egypt.

Director of the Agricultural Research Department at the Ministry of Municipality Hamad Saket Al Shammari represented the State of Qatar at the conference.

The conference aimed to adopt viable executive programs to improve the livelihoods of agricultural communities and enhance food security, while addressing accelerating challenges, particularly global economic fluctuations and climate change, as well as geopolitical challenges affecting food, water, and energy security in the Middle East and Mediterranean regions.

Director General of the AOAD Professor Ibrahim Adam Ahmed Al Dukhairi stressed the importance of holding the conference to support the transformation of agricultural and food systems, which face major challenges in the Arab region, particularly with regard to climate issues, general instability in the region, and major economic transformations in the world. He indicated that the issue of food security has become threatened by these challenges. Therefore, the conference aimed to focus on how to support the resilience and sustainability of agricultural and food systems by focusing on a fundamental issue, which is the interconnection between energy, water, food, and the environment.

Al Dukhairi commended the State of Qatar's role in supporting the AOAD's efforts to achieve relevant goals, as well as its significant participation in the conference's proceedings. He noted that Qatar is one of the most important Arab countries active at the organization's level, and has a significant presence represented by the Ministry of Municipality, which, in turn, focused during the conference on reviewing the efforts exerted by the State of Qatar to enhance the resilience of agricultural and food systems.