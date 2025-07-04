Msheireb Properties Wins 'Best Luxury Residential Development' And 'Best Luxury Sustainable Resort Development' Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Msheireb Properties has won two awards at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025. The company received the“Best Luxury Residential Development” award for the Msheireb Townhouse project and the“Best Luxury Sustainable Resort Development” award for Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards is an initiative that honours companies and brands in sectors that deliver luxury lifestyle experiences. The initiative has assessed over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in more than 100 countries.

These achievements add to Msheireb's record of awards garnered during the first half of this year, reinforcing Qatar's position in luxury and sustainable real estate development.

Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Al Kuwari commented on this achievement:“We are proud of this international recognition from the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The Msheireb Townhouse project and Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som combine heritage and innovation, drawing inspiration from our cultural roots while integrating sustainable design and advanced technology. These awards confirm our efforts in developing projects that preserve cultural identity and meet modern living standards.”

Msheireb Townhouse embodies a blend of traditional Qatari architecture and contemporary design. Organised in compact clusters with shared central gardens, each home includes a private majlis, smart-home systems, and spacious living areas.

The residential units incorporate environmental design features. Five townhouse buildings in Msheireb have achieved LEED Gold certification, including passive cooling techniques through optimal building orientation, high-performance insulation materials, and heat-isolating glass to reduce energy consumption. Water conservation measures include efficient irrigation systems and drought-resistant native landscaping, while rooftop solar panels contribute to renewable energy generation.

The Msheireb Townhouse buildings integrate with the smart city infrastructure of Msheireb Downtown Doha. The city operates with over 650,000 Internet of Things (IoT) devices and is supported by more than 5,000 Wi-Fi points. Residents benefit from high-speed fibre-optic connectivity and access to a digital platform that simplifies residential unit management and enhances daily living through online services and real-time support.

This recognition adds to the collection of awards for Msheireb Townhouse, including the International Property Awards Arabia & Africa 2019, winning in the Best Architecture category for Multiple Residence projects.

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a destination in Qatar that integrates Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with a comprehensive approach to health and wellness. The resort is managed by the Thai Chiva-Som chain and provides a coastal retreat in northern Qatar.

The resort bases its therapeutic approach on Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine derived from Ibn Sina's“Canon of Medicine.” The resort offers personalised treatment programmes including specialised nutrition, natural therapies, and healthy lifestyle guidance.