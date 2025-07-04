403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazilian Real Strengthens As Commodities And Policy Shape Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official market data from July 3, 2025, shows the US dollar traded at 5.4088 Brazilian reais in the morning session, marking its lowest level in over a year.
The real gained for a second consecutive day, even as the United States reported stronger-than-expected job creation. The dollar's decline against the real diverged from its global performance, as the US dollar index rose 0.40% against other major currencies.
Brazil's currency benefited from a surge in metal commodity prices, with iron ore climbing 2.45% and trading above $100 per ton in Dalian. This price increase directly supports Brazil's export revenues and strengthens the real.
Market participants also tracked ongoing fiscal policy debates in Brazil. The government challenged the annulment of a decree that raised the IOF tax on foreign exchange and credit operations. This legal dispute added uncertainty but did not reverse the real's gains.
Interest rate differentials played a key role. Brazil's high interest rates continued to attract foreign capital, as investors sought higher returns compared to the United States.
The Selic rate remained elevated, supporting the real through carry trade flows. Foreign investors showed renewed interest in Brazilian assets, anticipating further real appreciation.
In the United States, the June payroll report showed 147,000 new jobs, surpassing expectations of 110,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, below forecasts. Despite this, the dollar weakened against the real.
The strong jobs data reduced the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut at the next meeting, with the probability dropping from 23.8% to 4.7%. The Fed funds rate stayed between 4.25% and 4.50%.
US fiscal policy developments, including the approval of a major budget bill, remained in focus but did not shift the currency's direction against the real.
Technical analysis of the daily and four-hour charts confirms the real's momentum. The USDBRL pair traded below key moving averages, including the 200-day average, signaling a sustained downtrend.
The MACD indicator showed negative momentum, while the RSI approached oversold territory, suggesting the market could see a short-term pullback.
Bollinger Bands narrowed, indicating reduced volatility but a possible breakout ahead. Support levels held near 5.40, with resistance between 5.53 and 5.57.
Trading volumes remained moderate, with increased activity in spot and futures markets as investors positioned for further real gains. No significant ETF inflows or outflows specific to the real were reported, but global flows favored emerging markets and commodity-linked assets.
The real's appreciation reflects a combination of strong commodity prices, high domestic interest rates, and renewed foreign investment. Fiscal and tax policy debates in Brazil, along with global economic data, continue to shape the outlook.
The technical picture supports the current trend, but oversold signals suggest traders should watch for possible corrections. The market's direction will depend on further developments in commodity prices, fiscal policy, and global capital flows.
The real gained for a second consecutive day, even as the United States reported stronger-than-expected job creation. The dollar's decline against the real diverged from its global performance, as the US dollar index rose 0.40% against other major currencies.
Brazil's currency benefited from a surge in metal commodity prices, with iron ore climbing 2.45% and trading above $100 per ton in Dalian. This price increase directly supports Brazil's export revenues and strengthens the real.
Market participants also tracked ongoing fiscal policy debates in Brazil. The government challenged the annulment of a decree that raised the IOF tax on foreign exchange and credit operations. This legal dispute added uncertainty but did not reverse the real's gains.
Interest rate differentials played a key role. Brazil's high interest rates continued to attract foreign capital, as investors sought higher returns compared to the United States.
The Selic rate remained elevated, supporting the real through carry trade flows. Foreign investors showed renewed interest in Brazilian assets, anticipating further real appreciation.
In the United States, the June payroll report showed 147,000 new jobs, surpassing expectations of 110,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, below forecasts. Despite this, the dollar weakened against the real.
The strong jobs data reduced the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut at the next meeting, with the probability dropping from 23.8% to 4.7%. The Fed funds rate stayed between 4.25% and 4.50%.
US fiscal policy developments, including the approval of a major budget bill, remained in focus but did not shift the currency's direction against the real.
Technical analysis of the daily and four-hour charts confirms the real's momentum. The USDBRL pair traded below key moving averages, including the 200-day average, signaling a sustained downtrend.
The MACD indicator showed negative momentum, while the RSI approached oversold territory, suggesting the market could see a short-term pullback.
Bollinger Bands narrowed, indicating reduced volatility but a possible breakout ahead. Support levels held near 5.40, with resistance between 5.53 and 5.57.
Trading volumes remained moderate, with increased activity in spot and futures markets as investors positioned for further real gains. No significant ETF inflows or outflows specific to the real were reported, but global flows favored emerging markets and commodity-linked assets.
The real's appreciation reflects a combination of strong commodity prices, high domestic interest rates, and renewed foreign investment. Fiscal and tax policy debates in Brazil, along with global economic data, continue to shape the outlook.
The technical picture supports the current trend, but oversold signals suggest traders should watch for possible corrections. The market's direction will depend on further developments in commodity prices, fiscal policy, and global capital flows.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment