Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Engage In Dialogue On Economic Cooperation
During the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in the city of Khankendi, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with the Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
The leaders discussed expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, logistics, energy, and other sectors. They expressed satisfaction with the current pace of development in bilateral relations, particularly the growing trade turnover and increase in the number of joint ventures.
President Mirziyoyev highlighted recent developments, including the opening of Uzbek trading houses in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif in May, and the signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement in June. He stressed the importance of boosting cross-border trade, improving related infrastructure, and launching joint projects in key sectors such as mining, textiles, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, and agricultural processing.
Special focus was placed on accelerating the implementation of the Trans-Afghan Railway project. Once completed, the railway is expected to become a critical component in the transport corridor linking Central and South Asia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment