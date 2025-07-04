Orion Publishes Half-Year Financial Report For Januaryjune 2025 And Holds A Webcast On 18 July 2025
PRESS RELEASE
4 JULY 2025 at 09.00 EEST
Orion publishes Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2025 and holds a webcast on 18 July 2025
Orion will publish Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2025 on Friday, 18 July 2025 at approximately 12.00 noon EEST. The report and related presentation material will be available on the company's website at after publishing.
Webcast and conference call
A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media representatives will be held on Friday, 18 July 2025 at 13.30 EEST.
A link to the live webcast is available on Orion's website at . A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.
Confenrence call can be joined by registering through the following link: .
Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. In case you would like to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.
Questions can also be presented in writing through the question form of the webcast.
Silent period
The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.
Contact person :
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 426 2721
Publisher :
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
