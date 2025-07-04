ED Raids Eight Locations Linked To Ex-Cong MLA Amba Prasad In Jharkhand
The raids are part of an ongoing money laundering probe involving a prominent company engaged in coal transportation, infrastructure, and the power sector.
According to sources, simultaneous searches were conducted in Ranchi, Hazaribagh, and Barkagaon.
Among the locations searched are the residence of Amba Prasad's aide Sanjeet in Kishoreganj (Ranchi) and the homes of her personal assistants -- Sanjeev Sao, Manoj Dangi, and Pancham Kumar -- in Barkagaon.
Security forces have been deployed in large numbers at all the premises where raids are being conducted.
This move comes months after the ED conducted a similar crackdown between March 12 and March 14 this year, targeting Amba Prasad, her father, and former Minister Yogendra Sao, brother Ankit Raj, and several other relatives and associates.
During those raids, the agency had seized Rs 35 lakh in cash, digital devices, fake stamps of banks and government offices, handwritten receipts, diaries, and other incriminating documents.
Officials believe that the current searches are based on evidence and leads gathered during the earlier raids. The ED is now closely examining documents related to financial transactions, land deals, and mining activities.
Ten companies reportedly registered in the names of Amba Prasad and her family members are under scrutiny.
Earlier, the ED had questioned Amba Prasad, her father Yogendra Sao, and her brother Ankit Raj at its zonal office in Ranchi in connection with the same case.
Amba Prasad was elected to the Jharkhand Assembly from Barkagaon in 2019 on a Congress ticket. Her parents -- Yogendra Sao and Nirmala Devi -- have also represented the same constituency in the past.
