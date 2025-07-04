Bitget Wallet Cuts Onchain TRON USDT Fees By 50% With Getgas Upgrade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New feature offers lowest-cost USDT transfers on TRON among mainstream wallets through integrated gas subsidy system







SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has introduced a major upgrade to its gas abstraction feature, GetGas, reducing onchain TRON USDT transfer fees by 50%. The feature now offers users a gas-free first transfer and subsidized rates on all subsequent USDT transfers conducted via TRON . With this update, Bitget Wallet becomes the most cost-efficient option among mainstream wallets for onchain USDT transactions on TRON.

GetGas is Bitget Wallet's native gas payment abstraction system, enabling users to deposit USDT, USDC, ETH, or BGB into a unified balance to cover gas fees across 10 supported blockchains, including, TRON, Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, TON, and Morph Chain. Whether conducting transfers, swaps, or interacting with dApps, users can pay gas directly from their GetGas balance without needing to hold the native token of each chain. On TRON, this means users can send USDT without holding TRX, with GetGas automatically sourcing and applying energy subsidies to reduce costs.

While TRON remains one of the most liquid and high-throughput stablecoin networks, gas management onchain can be complex for average users. Its resource model is based on "energy," which must be acquired through staking TRX or using external rental platforms - both of which require manual setup and present price fluctuations. Bitget Wallet's integration abstracts this away by sourcing energy within the app and applying subsidies through GetGas, creating a seamless and reliable onchain experience. By eliminating the need to manually manage TRX or energy, GetGas brings the usability of self-custodial wallets closer to the convenience typically seen in centralized platforms while preserving full user control and decentralization.

TRON has emerged as the dominant network for USDT transfers, processing more than 2.4 million transactions daily and hosting over $80 billion in circulating USDT. Daily volume ranges from $20 to $30 billion, primarily driven by remittances, micro-payments, and trading flows. According to onchain data, activity is concentrated in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America - regions where stablecoins are widely used for cross-border transactions. By integrating TRON energy handling directly into GetGas, Bitget Wallet aims to support these user segments with more predictable and accessible transaction costs.

"Our vision is to make Web3 as seamless as Web2 ," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet . "TRON USDT transfers have long been efficient in theory but frustrating in practice due to inconsistent gas mechanics. GetGas solves that by handling the complexity behind the scenes and delivering a reliable, cost-effective experience that users can trust."

This upgrade aligns with Bitget Wallet's broader strategy to reduce friction in decentralized finance. The wallet already offers smart routing for multi-chain swaps, gasless top-ups, curated discovery tools, and a growing suite of payment features. With more than 80 million users and support for over 130 blockchains, Bitget Wallet continues to expand its infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of the global crypto community.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

