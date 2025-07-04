Chronic Pain Treatment Market 2025 Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Chronic Pain Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The chronic pain treatment market size has shown robust development in recent years. In 2024, it was valued at $99.64 billion and it is predicted to soar to $109.05 billion in 2025, amplifying at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. A shift towards an aging demographic, an escalation in the incidence of chronic illnesses, amplified cognizance regarding pain management, prescription opioid use, and broader health insurance coverage have all been key contributors to market expansion during the historical period.

This market is slated to display strong growth in the near term. By 2029, it is expected to reach a value of $155 billion, marking a CAGR of 9.2%. Factors predicted to stimulate growth in the forecast period include a drift towards non-opioid alternatives, rising government funding for pain research, increased demand for personalized medicine, the adoption of digital pain management tools, AI application in pain diagnosis and treatment planning, among others. Significant trends predicted for this period comprise advancements in neuromodulation therapies, the integration of telemedicine in pain care, the proliferation of cannabinoid-based therapies, an increased focus on multidisciplinary treatment approaches, and the rise of wearable pain monitoring devices.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Chronic Pain Treatment Market ?

A primary trend seen propelling the chronic pain treatment market forward is the surging prevalence of arthritis pain. Arthritis pain, characterized by discomfort, aching, or soreness in the joints caused by inflammation or degeneration due to arthritis, has been on a notable uptick. Primarily driven by an aging populace, as joint wear and tear customarily increases with age, the incidence of arthritis-related conditions is ascending. Chronic pain treatments help alleviate arthritis pain by targeting inflammation and nerve sensitivity, which in turn reduces discomfort, enhances joint function, and optimizes the quality of life for individuals with persistent arthritis symptoms.

Which Industry Leaders are Propelling the Growth of the Chronic Pain Treatment Market?

Major companies operating in the chronic pain treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mallinckrodt plc, and Nevro Corp.

What Key Trends Arising In The Chronic Pain Treatment Market?

Industry leaders in the chronic pain treatment market are focusing on the development of innovative products like rechargeable spinal cord stimulators to augment patient convenience and enhance long-term pain management outcomes. For instance, in December 2022, US-based medical device company Abbott Laboratories launched the Eterna spinal cord stimulation system, a compact and discreet device that offers patients a friendly solution for managing chronic pain.

How Is The Chronic Pain Treatment Market Segmented?

The chronic pain treatment market is divided based on:

1 Product Type: Drugs, Devices

2 Indication: Neuropathic Pain, Arthritis Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Cancer Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Other Indications

3 Distribution channels: Direct, Indirect

4 End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Research Centers And Universities, Other End-Users

Sub-segments include:

1 By Drugs: Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs NSAIDs, Opioids, Antidepressants, Anticonvulsants, Muscle Relaxants, Topical Analgesics, Other Pain Relief Medications

2 By Devices: Neuromodulation Devices, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation TENS Devices, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Peripheral Nerve Stimulators, Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Implantable Drug Delivery Devices

What Are The Regional Insights of the Chronic Pain Treatment Market?

North America dominated the chronic pain treatment market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. The chronic pain treatment market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

