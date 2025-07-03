How Collaborative Robots Are Transforming Automation For Small Businesses

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) How collaborative robots are bringing automation to small businesses

July 4, 2025 by Sam Francis

The industrial automation landscape has long been dominated by large corporations.

These giants, with their deep pockets and specialized engineering teams, could readily invest in the complex, costly, and often space-intensive traditional industrial robots.

This left many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) struggling to keep pace, creating a significant divide that limited their productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness in the global market.

The notion of automating seemed an insurmountable hurdle, a luxury only the biggest players could afford.

But a new era of automation is rapidly emerging, driven by the rise of collaborative robots, or“cobots”.

These innovative machines are fundamentally changing the game, offering a solution that's both accessible and affordable for SMEs previously left behind.

Unlike their industrial predecessors, cobots are designed to work safely alongside human operators, require less complex programming, and boast a smaller footprint, making them ideal for the space and resource constraints often found in smaller operations.

This article will delve into how cobots are dismantling the traditional barriers to automation, explore their tangible benefits for SMEs, present leading cobot manufacturers and their suitable products, address common challenges in adoption, and peer into the future of this transformative technology.

It's becoming clear that advanced manufacturing is no longer the exclusive domain of the industrial giants.

Understanding the barriers to automation for SMEs

For years, the idea of automating a production line conjured images of massive, caged-off robots performing tasks at high speeds, far removed from human interaction.

This traditional model presented several formidable barriers for SMEs:



High upfront costs

Complex integration and programming

Space constraints

Lack of skilled personnel Safety concerns and regulations

The unlocking potential: How cobots benefit SMEs

Cobots directly address these barriers, offering a pathway to automation that is far more attainable for smaller businesses.

Their design philosophy centres on collaboration, accessibility, and flexibility, translating into tangible benefits:

Cost reduction and faster ROI

While not free, cobots have a significantly lower upfront investment compared to traditional robots.

Their ease of installation and simpler programming reduce integration costs, and their ability to be quickly redeployed for different tasks minimizes downtime.

This often leads to a much faster return on investment (ROI), sometimes within months rather than years.

Increased productivity and efficiency

Cobots excel at automating repetitive, tedious, or ergonomically challenging tasks. This frees human workers to focus on higher-value, more complex, or creative assignments that require human ingenuity and problem-solving skills.

The result is consistent quality, reduced errors, and a noticeable boost in overall throughput.

Enhanced flexibility and adaptability

One of the cobot's greatest strengths for SMEs is its adaptability. They're incredibly easy to re-task for varied production runs, making them suitable for high-mix, low-volume manufacturing environments.

This agility allows SMEs to respond quickly to changing market demands without major overhauls of their production lines.

Improved workplace safety and ergonomics

Cobots are designed with inherent safety features like force-limiting technology, vision systems, and emergency stops, allowing them to work safely alongside human operators without the need for extensive safety caging.

They can take over hazardous tasks like heavy lifting, welding, or machine tending, reducing the risk of injuries and improving overall workplace ergonomics.

Addressing labor shortages

In an era where skilled labor can be scarce, cobots offer a practical solution to fill gaps in the workforce for specific, repetitive tasks. This allows businesses to maintain and even increase production even when facing recruitment challenges.

Scalability for growth

Cobots offer a“start small, expand later” approach. SMEs can begin by automating one or two key tasks and incrementally add more cobots as their production needs grow and their confidence in automation increases.

Competitive advantage

By embracing cobot technology, SMEs can compete more effectively with larger enterprises on metrics like efficiency, product quality, and responsiveness.

It also positions them at the forefront of Industry 4.0 principles, signaling innovation and forward-thinking.

Key players: Collaborative robot manufacturers for small and medium enterprises

The collaborative robot market has matured significantly, with many manufacturers now catering specifically to the SME market.

These companies offer compact, user-friendly, and cost-effective solutions for smaller spaces and less specialized workforces.

Here are some of the leading cobot manufacturers and their products particularly suitable for SMEs:



Universal Robots (UR) : Often considered the market leader, UR offers a range of highly versatile and user-friendly cobots.

UR3e : Ultra-compact with a 3 kg payload and 500 mm reach, from UR, for precision tasks, bench-top operations, and working in very confined spaces.

UR5e : A versatile workhorse with a 5 kg payload and 850 mm reach, striking a good balance for typical SME tasks like machine tending, pick-and-place, and assembly. Their intuitive Polyscope interface makes programming accessible even for those without extensive robotics experience.

Techman Robot (TM) : Known for integrating vision systems directly into their cobots, saving space and complexity.

TM5 series : This range offers various payload and reach options (e.g., TM5-700 with 4 kg payload/700mm reach), allowing for compact setups where the integrated vision can be highly beneficial for tasks like inspection or material handling.

Doosan Robotics : Offers a range of lightweight and compact cobots designed with SMEs in mind.

M-series (for example, M0609, M0617): Provides good payload capacities (up to 9 kg or 17 kg) within a compact footprint, making them adaptable for diverse applications.

Fanuc : While a giant in traditional industrial robots, their CRX series offers a more collaborative and“human-friendly” option.

CRX-10iA : Designed, by Fanuc, for easy integration and featuring a lightweight, curved arm, it's suitable for a variety of small to medium-sized applications requiring human interaction.

Kuka : The LBR iiwa (and the newer LBR iisy) is renowned for its high sensitivity and precision. Excellent for delicate assembly in confined spaces, though it often sits at a higher price point. The LBR iisy is designed to be even more intuitive for programming.

ABB : Known for robust solutions, ABB also offers cobots for smaller applications.

YuMi : A unique dual-arm cobot, from ABB, applicable to small parts assembly and handling in very tight workspaces, excelling in tasks requiring two coordinated arms. Their single-arm collaborative robots also suit SME needs.

Aubo Robotics : Offers cost-effective and open-source options, appealing to SMEs with some in-house technical capabilities. Its cobots are designed for ease of use and versatility, offering a good entry point into automation.

Franka Emika : The Panda robot is highly sensitive and precise, emphasizing user-friendly graphical programming and flexibility.

Often suited for research, precise handling, or delicate tasks in small labs or workshops.

Kassow Robots : Feature 7-axis cobots, which provide increased flexibility and reach in confined spaces, allowing them to work“around corners” or in highly constrained environments. This extra degree of freedom can be a significant advantage in tight layouts.

Igus (ReBeL cobot) : Notable for being very lightweight and made of high-performance plastic, offering a cost-effective and compact solution, especially for lighter payloads. Its affordability makes it highly attractive for budget-conscious SMEs.

Yaskawa Motoman : Offers the HC series (for example, HC10, HC20), which are collaborative versions of their robust industrial robots, bringing their reliability and performance to a more accessible and human-friendly form factor for SMEs. Hanwha Robotics : Their HCR series (for example, HCR-3, HCR-5) are compact and specifically designed for narrow spaces, often utilized for screw-driving, assembly, and pick-and-place applications where space is at a premium.

When considering a cobot, SMEs should assess their specific needs, focusing on payload capacity, reach, ease of programming, the level of integration support offered by the vendor, and, of course, their budget.

Many manufacturers also offer various end-of-arm tools (grippers, suction cups, and so on) to customize the cobot for specific tasks.

Real-world impact: Case studies of cobot adoption in SMEs

The shift from manual labour to cobot-assisted operations isn't just theoretical; it's happening across various industries for SMEs:

Precision melding in metal fabrication

A small custom metal fabrication shop in Sheffield, struggling with a shortage of skilled welders, invested in a Universal Robots UR5e.

The cobot now handles repetitive, straightforward welding tasks, ensuring consistent quality and freeing up the experienced welders to focus on more complex, intricate jobs that require human dexterity and judgment.

This boosted their capacity and reduced lead times.

Electronics assembly and inspection

An electronics manufacturer in Edinburgh, specialising in bespoke circuit boards, deployed Techman TM5 cobots with integrated vision.

These cobots perform precise screw-driving and component placement, significantly reducing errors and increasing throughput. The integrated vision also allows for automated quality inspection, catching defects early and preventing costly rework.

Order fulfillment in e-commerce

A small, rapidly growing e-commerce fulfillment centre near Manchester faced challenges with manual order picking and packing during peak seasons.

They implemented an ABB YuMi for picking small, varied items and a single-arm cobot for packing. This automation accelerated delivery times, improved order accuracy, and reduced the strain on their human workforce, allowing them to scale operations more efficiently.

Machine tending for CNC

A precision engineering firm in Birmingham, operating several CNC machines, used a Doosan M0609 to load and unload parts.

This automation meant the CNC machines could run unattended for longer periods, increasing machine utilization and freeing up operators to manage multiple machines or perform quality checks.

In each of these examples, the SMEs saw quantifiable improvements: increased productivity (ranging from 15 percent to 50 percent), faster ROI (often achieved within 6-18 months), and improved employee satisfaction as repetitive tasks were offloaded to the robots.

Overcoming challenges and best practices for SME cobot adoption

While cobots lower many barriers, successful adoption still requires careful planning and a strategic approach. SMEs should consider these common challenges and best practices:

Initial investment (even with lower costs)

Even with lower prices, a cobot is still a significant investment. SMEs should explore financing options like leasing, government grants, or regional incentives.

Starting with pilot projects that have clear, measurable ROI can also help justify the investment and build internal confidence.

Integration and training

While easier, integrating a cobot still requires some effort. Leverage the user-friendly cobot platforms and take advantage of vendor support and readily available online and in-person training programs.

It's often best to start with simple, well-defined tasks to build experience before tackling more complex applications.

Choosing the right cobot and application

Don't automate just for the sake of it. Assess your specific needs and identify tasks that are truly suitable for automation (repetitive, dull, dangerous, or dirty tasks – the“3Ds”).

Consult with cobot suppliers and integrators to ensure you choose a robot with the appropriate payload, reach, and precision for your intended application.

Workforce acceptance and change management

Employee concerns about job security are natural. Communicate the benefits of cobots to your team, emphasizing that they are tools to enhance jobs, not replace them.

Involve workers in the planning and implementation phases, highlighting opportunities for upskilling and a shift to higher-value roles.

Maintenance and Support

Understand the ongoing operational costs, including maintenance and potential spare parts.

Many cobot manufacturers offer comprehensive support packages, and some cobots feature remote monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities, which can minimize downtime.

The future of cobots in SMEs: Emerging trends

The evolution of cobots is far from over. Several exciting trends promise to make them even more powerful and accessible for SMEs in the coming years:

Increased sophistication with AI and machine learning

Future cobots will be smarter and even more adaptable, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for enhanced vision systems, improved decision-making, and the ability to learn new tasks with minimal programming.

Greater mobility and versatility

Expect to see more mobile cobots that can navigate dynamic factory layouts and perform tasks at multiple workstations.

Advances in end-of-arm tooling will also make them more versatile, capable of handling an even wider array of materials and products.

Seamless integration with Industry 4.0

Cobots will become even more connected, integrating seamlessly with the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and data analytics platforms.

This connectivity will allow for optimized operations, predictive maintenance, and real-time performance monitoring.

Further cost reduction and accessibility

As technology matures and production scales, the cost of cobots is expected to continue declining, making them even more affordable.

We'll also see more“plug-and-play” solutions that require minimal setup and expertise, further democratizing automation.

Broader adoption across sectors

While manufacturing remains a primary focus, cobots will expand into new industries like healthcare, hospitality, retail, and agriculture, automating tasks and improving efficiency in novel ways.

Investing in the future

Collaborative robots are no longer a futuristic concept; they are a present-day reality actively lowering the barriers to automation for Small & Medium Enterprises.

By offering accessibility, affordability, enhanced productivity, improved safety, and unparalleled flexibility, cobots are empowering smaller businesses to compete on a level playing field with larger enterprises.

For SMEs, embracing cobot technology isn't just about investing in a piece of machinery; it's about investing in their future.

It's about securing a competitive advantage, addressing labor challenges, and unlocking new levels of efficiency and innovation.

If you're an SME owner or manager, now is the time to explore how cobots can transform your operations and position your business for sustained growth in an increasingly automated world.