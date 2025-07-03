Ava Turnbow Will Travel To Washington, D.C. For Prestigious Journalism Conference

MENAFN - GetNews)Ava Tumbow, a student at Conway High School (Conway, AR, US), has been selected to represent Conway, AR as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2025 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.

Tumbow joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media, Tumbow was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies.

National Youth Correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community. Presenters include prominent journalists, CEOs of major media outlets, researchers, and recent college graduates successfully entering the field. Past speakers have included Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carol Guzy, and Susan Goldberg from National Geographic.

With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Journalism and Media Conference offers aspiring journalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The week long program, held at George Mason University's state-of-the-art campus, will encourage and inspire young leaders from across the country who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in thisdynamic industry.

'The Washington Journalism and Media Conference will be held July 14 to July 19, 2025.

About the 2025 Washington Journalism and Media Conference

'The Washington Journalism and Media Conference (WJMC) is a unique student leadership conference designed to develop and encourage future leaders in the changing face of media in the 21st century. The Advisory Board includes CEOs of media outlets, distinguished journalists and renowned authors and university faculty. For more information visit us online at gmu.

