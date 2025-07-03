Road Freight Transport Drives Growth In Azerbaijan's Service Exports

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)For over two decades Azerbaijan has consistently worked to modernize and expand its transport sector, achieving significant results and elevating it to a new level. In recent years, the development of international transport routes has become especially important, leading to notable successes. The country's long-term efforts to strengthen its transit potential are now having a major impact on the rapidly growing road freight sector.

A forward-thinking strategy and large-scale infrastructure projects have modernized the national road network and positioned Azerbaijan as a key international hub. The country now serves as a crossroads for important regional and transcontinental transport routes, including the increasingly significant Middle Corridor. This route holds great promise for Azerbaijan, which has seen remarkable growth in international road transit freight over the past two years.

Azerbaijan's reputation as a reliable partner has grown thanks to its adherence to international agreements, improved driver training and enhanced service quality. These factors have increased trust among cargo senders and recipients enabling Azerbaijani carriers to gain a stronger position in international freight markets. Today, they not only dominate bilateral transport but also operate successfully between third countries, including those in Europe.

A key achievement has been Azerbaijan's strengthened cooperation with the International Transport Forum (ITF). Due to its high performance and reliability Azerbaijan was elected President of the ITF for 2025–2026 and currently serves as First Vice President for 2024–2025. This reflects the international community's trust and recognition of Azerbaijan's leadership in transport.

In 2023, the ITF confirmed Azerbaijan's full compliance with the Charter on Quality for International Road Transport, adopted in 2015. The Charter outlines requirements in business reputation, financial stability and professional competence. Azerbaijan's freight carriers operating in more than 40 countries under multilateral ITF permits fully meet these high international standards.

Statistical data highlight the sector's rapid growth. According to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), the market share of national carriers in bilateral international freight transport rose from 39% in 2021 to 49% in 2024 with 74,283 more trips completed. The number of freight shipments carried out by Azerbaijani transport operators to and from third countries increased from 13,979 in 2021 to 45,902 in 2024.

This growth translates into higher profits for local carriers and increased foreign currency inflow from service exports, contributing to the expansion of the non-oil economy. For example, while total road transit freight was 1.5 million tons in 2020, it reached 7.2 million tons by 2024. The largest annual increase occurred in 2022, with a 95% jump compared to 2021. In 2023, this figure reached 6.3 million tons.

The geographic scope of Azerbaijani carriers now stretches from the UK to Southeast Asia. Naturally, this growth has led to an increase in the number of freight trucks, drivers, support staff and mechanics. From 2021 to 2024, around 12,000 new jobs were created in Azerbaijan's international road freight sector.

Digital technology has also played a key role, streamlining documentation, saving time, reducing paper use and ensuring transparency. A recent example is the use of electronic permits in freight transport between Azerbaijan and Turkey. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have also agreed to fully implement e-permits by September 1, 2025, and pilot shipments using the system have already begun.

In short, digitalization, infrastructure development and international cooperation have positioned road freight as a vital engine of Azerbaijan's transport development and non-oil export growth.