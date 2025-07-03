CDB CROSQ Launch EU-Funded Project To Strengthen Quality Infrastructure In Haiti

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB, the Bank), CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), in partnership with the Bureau Haïtien de Normalisation (BHN), officially launched the Capacity Building for Strengthening Quality Infrastructure in Haiti project during a virtual ceremony held on June 30, 2025.

Chairman of CROSQ, Ezra Ledger in his welcome remarks, noted the importance of the project to advance regional quality infrastructure. The project is a one-year technical assistance initiative designed to enhance the institutional and technical capacity of BHN, the national standards body of Haiti. It aims to strengthen Haiti's National Quality Infrastructure (NQI), improve service delivery, and support private sector competitiveness – particularly among Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

At the launch, Dr Sharonmae Smith-Walker, chief executive officer of CROSQ, drew parallels to the Haitian saying,“Men anpil, chay pa lou” –“many hands make the load lighter,” noting,“This project is a reflection of that principle, as several hands have joined together today – the EU, CDB, BHN, and other development partners – with the central focus of building depth in capacity critical to implementing a robust national quality infrastructure in Haiti.”

Implemented with funding from the European Union, the initiative is supported through the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) Standby Facility for Capacity Building at CDB. The project is managed by CROSQ, with BHN as the national executing partner. The total project budget is EUR 342,136.

Lisa Harding, division chief, private sector at the bank, emphasised the project's alignment with the bank's new vision:

“This initiative typifies the direction we are boldly embracing...by strengthening Haiti's national quality infrastructure, we empower MSMEs, enhance consumer protection, and fuel long-term, inclusive economic growth. It is a catalyst for inclusive progress across the region.”

Speaking on behalf of the European Union, Gisela García Perez, programme officer for infrastructure and urban development , highlighted the broader strategic context:

“This project is not a mere institutional upgrade. It is a strategic intervention in support of economic transformation, trade facilitation, and regulatory empowerment. It aligns perfectly with our EPA and CSME priorities, and also with our Global Gateway objectives to build resilient institutions and support MSMEs in participating in global value chains.”

Haiti's minister of commerce and industry, James Monazard, and the director of the BHN reaffirmed Haiti's resilience and strong commitment to improving capacity at the national level. They emphasised the importance of this initiative in enhancing local quality infrastructure and empowering Haitian producers and exporters to meet international standards.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward strengthening Haiti's integration into regional and global markets. The project's success will contribute to building sustainable economic growth, protecting consumers, and promoting innovation across Haiti and the wider Caribbean.

The Standby Facility is a €8.75 million resource managed by CDB, which offers opportunities to 15 Caribbean economies to grow trade, deepen integration and economic involvement, impact competitiveness, market access and exports by implementing targeted projects in thematic areas.

The post CDB – CROSQ launch EU-Funded project to strengthen quality infrastructure in Haiti appeared first on Caribbean News Global .