Bombardier, Brookfield, Marimaca At 52-Week High
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $145.49 Thursday. Bombardier will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 31.
Brookfield Business Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $43.16 Thursday. No news stories today. Brookfield Business today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell a portion of its interest in three businesses to a new evergreen private equity strategy targeting high-net-worth investors, managed by Brookfield Asset Management.
Marimaca Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.01 Thursday. Marimaca announced significant, high grade, sediment-hosted copper sulphide and oxide intersections which materially extend the Pampa Medina deposit in all directions.
Pampa Medina is located at low altitude approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit in a flat“pampa” valley within the Atacama Desert.
Mkango Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents Thursday. Mkango has entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated July 2, with Crown PropTech Acquisitions, a Cayman Islands exempted company.
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.24 Thursday. No news stories today.
Aritzia Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $74.00 Thursday. No news stories today.
Allegiant Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Aventis Energy Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.30 Thursday. No news stories today.
Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-week high of $153.19 Thursday. No news stories today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.46 Thursday. No news stories today.
Cogeco Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $68.11 Thursday. No news stories today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $217.18 Thursday. No news stories today.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $97.79 Thursday. No news stories today.
Collective Mining Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.92 Thursday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $186.34 Thursday. No news stories today.
Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.21 Thursday. No news stories today.
Endurance Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $64.64 Thursday. No news stories today.
Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.05 Thursday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.71 Thursday. No news stories today.
ESGold Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.36 Thursday. No news stories today.
Faraday Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $59.04 Thursday. No news stories today.
The Good Flour Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Itafos Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.99 Thursday. No news stories today.
KDA Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.39 Thursday. No news stories today.
Kits Eyecare Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.21 Thursday. No news stories today.
Cannara Biotech Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 Thursday. No news stories today.
National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $141.61 Thursday. No news stories today.
Northfield Capital Corporation (V.A) hit a new 52-week high of $6.70 Thursday. No news stories today.
Norsemont Mining Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 49.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.72 Thursday. No news stories today.
