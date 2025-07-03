Zelensky Says He Will Discuss US Weapons Supply With Trump In Coming Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrinform reports.

"Regarding bilateral relations with the United States and their support, I hope that perhaps tomorrow or in the coming days we will talk about it with President Trump," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine is counting on continued U.S. support.

"Of course, we are counting on continued American support, because there are certain capabilities that, unfortunately, Europe cannot provide. Especially when we talk about PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system. Yes, this is critically important, particularly when it comes to air defense systems. But we are also relying on our own, Ukrainian production," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine needs additional funding for domestic production.

"We talked about this today as well. And thank God, we have good relationships with countries in Europe, including Denmark," Zelensky added.

Earlier, U.S. media reports said that the Pentagon had paused the delivery of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed the move, saying the decision was made "to put America's interests first following a DOD review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe."