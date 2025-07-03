403
38 Aid Beneficiaries Trained To Join Labor Market-NAF
Jordan News Agency
Amman, July 3 (Petra) – Director General of the National Aid Fund (NAF), Khitam Shenikat, stressed the importance of national partnerships in supporting economic and social empowerment programs and enhancing efforts to empower households benefiting from the fund's programs.
Shenikat made the remarks during an inspection tour of the Garment Design and Training Services Center to monitor progress of its current machine embroidery techniques courses, as part of the joint cooperation agreement.
According to a NAF statement issued on Thursday, the current activity targets 38 participants from households that benefit from aid programs and aims to provide specialized professional skills that will contribute to their integration into the labor market.
The NAF added that this effort would alleviate the trainees' economic burdens, which aligns with the National Social Protection Strategy and the NAF's strategy in the economic empowerment field.
During her tour, Shenikat checked on the progress of the training process, stressing the importance of continuing to provide ad hoc professional programs that respond to the labor market's needs.
These courses, which are part of the NAF's training programs, are held in cooperation with several partners under the fund's strategic plan to empower beneficiary families and enhance their self-reliance.
