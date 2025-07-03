Finding Peace 8 Years Later, Pianist Joshua Zimmerman Releases New Album

MENAFN - GetNews) After Eight Years Away, Pianist Joshua Zimmerman Returns with“Finding Peace”

Eight years between albums is a very long time. What happened here between pianist Joshua Zimmermans“Crossroads” album (2017) and“Finding Peace,” his latest solo piano album release? New life. The pandemic. A new business. In 2019, when most artists would have produced and released another album to keep their momentum going, Joshua found himself the proud new owner and operator of The Piano Cottage, a successful music academy in Grand Rapids. Then a baby came along in 2020. Yes, all this in the beginning and heart of the pandemic.

In May 2024, Joshua's submission of“Crossroads” to the Whisperings solo piano radio station the previous October, was finally accepted and to his excitement, his music began to play on their station. This ignited a spark in Joshua to begin writing music again. He finished his new album,“Finding Peace,” and recorded it in 2025 at beautiful Piano Haven Recording Studio in Sedona, AZ, on the Shigeru Kawai SK-7L piano that resides there. He even traveled to Columbia and recorded several music videos there. These are very special and engaging videos, and he even has some videos detailing the story behind some of the songs with more to follow.

Listeners can experience an introductory video to the entire album here:

The 10 songs on the album are gentle, passionate, and poignant, addressing such subjects as loss, healing, innocence, love, and hope. Here, the listener is encouraged to immerse themselves into a world of pure love and light through these uplifting, melodic, harmonic, and truly beautiful reflections of life.





