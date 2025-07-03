Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Disha Jute Elevates Bulk Packaging Standards With Its Sturdy 4-Panel FIBC Bags


2025-07-03 03:05:23
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhiwani, Haryana, July 3, 2025 - Disha Jute & Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., a name synonymous with quality and trust in the PP packaging industry, proudly announces its continued success with its premium 4-Panel FIBC Bags-tailored to meet the diverse and demanding needs of bulk product handling across industries.

Unlike ordinary bulk bags, Disha Jute's 4-Panel FIBC Bags are constructed with four individual side panels stitched firmly to a separate base panel. This design helps the bag maintain its square shape even when fully loaded, providing optimal space utilization during storage and transport. Whether it's fertilizers, plastic granules, minerals, cement, grains, or any other flowable dry products-these bags offer strength, stability, and safety that industries count on.

"We've spent years listening to our customers and studying their challenges," said a company spokesperson. "That's why our 4-panel bags are engineered not just for performance but also for convenience. They stack better, reduce warehouse clutter, and minimize product spillage. In logistics, every inch and every second count-and our bags deliver on both fronts."

Crafted from woven polypropylene fabric, the bags can be customized in GSM, coated or uncoated versions, with optional liners for moisture protection. Each bag comes with carefully designed lifting loops and discharge spouts based on client needs. With a Safe Working Load (SWL) of up to 2000 kg and safety factor ratings like 5:1 or 6:1, these bags meet global quality benchmarks.

Export demand for these 4-panel FIBC bags continues to rise, especially from clients in the agriculture, chemicals, and construction sectors in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Disha Jute's commitment to timely delivery, competitive pricing, and strong customer relationships has further fueled this growth.

To learn more about Disha Jute's 4-panel FIBC bags or to request a sample or quote, visit

Plot No. 78, Sector - 21, Industrial Area, Bhiwani, Haryana, India, ZIP : 127021

Contact:
Disha Jute & Allied Products Pvt. Ltd.
Email: ...
Phone: +91 87003 70125
Website:

Company :-Disha Jute And Allied Product Private Limited

User :- Nikesh Shah

Email :-...

Phone :-07988957951

Mobile:- 08700370125

Url :-


