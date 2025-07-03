Guatemala Considers Autonomy Initiative As 'Only Serious, Credible And Realistic Basis' For Resolving Moroccan Sahara Regional Dispute
The Republic of Guatemala affirmed on Thursday that the autonomy initiative put forward by Morocco in 2007 is“the only serious, credible and realistic basis to move towards a lasting agreement for a definitive settlement of this artificial conflict, in full respect of the Kingdom's territorial integrity and its national sovereignty.”
This position was conveyed by Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Ramiro Martinez Alvarado, during a press briefing following his meeting in Rabat with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita.
The Guatemalan top diplomat also expressed his country's full support for the Kingdom's efforts to reach a political, realistic, pragmatic, lasting and mutually acceptable solution to this regional dispute.
Morocco and Guatemala also underlined their commitment to the sacred principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
It is worth noting that the Republic of Guatemala was the first Latin American country to open a Consulate General in the city of Dakhla, in December 2022.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.
