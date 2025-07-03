Dubai Launches Landmark Initiative Further Enabling First-Time Homeownership

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) First-Time Home Buyer programme offers aspiring Emirati and expatriate homeowners priority access to new launches, preferential prices, and tailored mortgage solutions

The initiative aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, and the UAE's Year of Community

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 2 July 2025: In a landmark initiative set to transform Dubai's real estate landscape, Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) have launched the First-Time Home Buyer Programme. Designed to make homeownership more accessible and financially affordable for Emiratis and expatriates, the programme offers priority access to new launches, preferential pricing, and tailored mortgage solutions. It aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 objectives to raise homeownership rates and double the sector's contribution to Dubai's GDP.

The First-Time Home Buyer Programme was officially launched on 2 July during a press conference at Dubai Land Department attended by Majid Al Marri, CEO of Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, and Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, as well as other senior officials from DLD, DET, and key strategic partners, including prominent banks and real estate developers.

Supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy, the initiative further contributes to the goals of UAE's Year of Community by strengthening social cohesion and economic resilience.

The First-Time Home Buyer programme showcases the power of collaborative partnerships between Dubai's public and private sectors, which has become a defining characteristic of the city's economic strategy. Leading developers already committed to the programme include Azizi Developments, Beyond developments, Binghatti Holding, DAMAC Properties, Danube properties, Dubai Properties, Ellington Properties, Emaar Properties, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Meraas, Nakheel, Palma Holding, and Wasl. These partners are offering unprecedented support to first-time home buyers through priority access to units in new off-plan launches, and enhanced commercial terms, including preferential pricing on units up to AED 5 million.

Participating banks include Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic and Mashreq bank will provide tailored mortgage products designed specifically for eligible buyers. The programme will continue to onboard new partners post the launch to increase the choice for first time home buyers.

Created for all nationalities and income levels, the programme is open to applicants aged 18 and above who are residents of the UAE, and who do not currently own a freehold residential property in Dubai.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said :“The launch of the First-Time Home Buyer Programme is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, marking a significant milestone for the real estate sector and highlighting our commitment to broad-based growth.

“This initiative represents a powerful economic lever-stimulating long-term demand, driving liquidity into the real estate ecosystem, and accelerating the sector's contribution to GDP in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. By lowering entry barriers to homeownership for Emiratis and expatriates alike, we are enhancing investor confidence, increasing market absorption rates, and reinforcing Dubai's global positioning as a city where personal aspirations and business ambitions converge.

“In a global climate where housing accessibility is a structural challenge, Dubai is offering a model of sustainable urban development-one that supports talent retention, fosters community cohesion, and enhances the city's competitiveness as a place to live, work, and invest.

His Excellency Omar Bu Shehab, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), said :“The First-Time Home Buyer programme embodies Dubai's strategic vision for a more inclusive, transparent, and accessible real estate market. By easing entry into homeownership, we empower individuals and families to invest in their futures while supporting the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033's broader objectives and Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This initiative is a key driver of market resilience and positions Dubai as a global benchmark for sustainable urban development.”

Individuals and agencies must register eligible applicants with DLD and submit their property preferences.

