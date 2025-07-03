Zoho Strengthens Support For UAE's Tech Sector By Partnering With DART

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Zoho, a leading global technology company, has announced a new partnership with Dart, a leading business ecosystem in Dubai, aimed at empowering founders from around the world to relocate, setup and scale their companies in the UAE.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony between Premanand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Alliances Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Zoho, and Jack Mouzer, COO of Dart, at Dart's Dubai headquarters. As part of this collaboration, Zoho will offer $500 in wallet credits to eligible Dart members, providing them access to its suite of 55+ cloud-based business applications. The company will also lead dedicated workshops, product training sessions, and webinars to help entrepreneurs and early-stage tech businesses build and grow efficiently using Zoho's technology.

“Zoho has always believed in supporting businesses from the ground up,” said Velumani .“Through this partnership, we aim to empower emerging tech startups in Dubai with the tools, knowledge, and local support they need to scale confidently. As the region's digital economy accelerates, we are growing more committed to being a long-term partner in this journey.”

Commenting on the partnership, Jack Mouzer, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dart said:“We're excited to be bringing Zoho's powerful suite of tools to our clients and community members. Zoho is a household name in software and systems, and their innovative products make it easier for businesses to hit the ground running in Dubai, whether they're startups building from scratch or established companies upgrading their tech stack.”

This initiative is part of Zoho's broader 'Transnational Localism' strategy to invest in local ecosystems, particularly in markets like the UAE that are becoming regional hubs for AI, fintech, and digital innovation. With a strong focus on accessibility, privacy, and localisation, Zoho continues to be a preferred platform for thousands of businesses across the UAE and wider MENA region.

