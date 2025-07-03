Emirates Skycargo Doubles Down On Providing Exceptional Customer Experience

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE, 03 June 2025 – As the industry navigates evolving trade patterns, commitment to an exceptional customer experience has never been more important. Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world's largest international airline, is doubling down on providing a world-class experience to its customers, by tracking metrics that demonstrate the airline's role as a trusted and reliable partner for global trade.

As a member of IATA's Cargo iQ since 2018, Emirates SkyCargo follows a longstanding data-driven performance management roadmap to measure and quantify performance to its customers and partners. Reporting on over 90% of shipments across its network, Emirates SkyCargo consistently ranks in the top percentile, despite moving more cargo and monitoring more shipments than most other members. From January to April 2025, the airline averaged a score of 96%, according to Cargo iQ's reporting, one of the highest rankings out of 30 airlines monitored.

However, to deliver against the Emirates Gold Standard, Emirates SkyCargo sets internal targets that exceed industry benchmarks. In the last financial year, 92% of shipments across Emirates SkyCargo's network were flown as booked, with the figure increasing to 98% for shipments out of Dubai, well above the industry norm of 80%. By ensuring the swift, efficient and reliable movement of goods across the globe, Emirates SkyCargo empowers customers to plan and manage their businesses more effectively.

Moaza Al Falahi, Vice President of Cargo Customer Affairs and Service Audit, Emirates SkyCargo said,“Emirates is built on an ethos of customer centricity and underpins every part of our business. From rapid, seamless connectivity across our vast global network, to expert consultation with our in-house experts, we aim to provide an unbeatable experience for our customers. Through a robust performance management system, we quantify our performance, make quick adjustments where needed to consistently provide a dependable, trusted service for our customers around the world.”

Emirates SkyCargo formalised this commitment to excellence by signing a Service Quality Agreement with Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world's largest freight forwarders. The agreement sets high targets for on-time performance during transportation, with several key milestones highlighted to track and measure success, such as NFD milestone which confirms that the shipment was transported as expected and the consignee at destination has been updated.

Emirates' commitment to quality and performance complements Kuehne+Nagel's quality program, launched in 2024, of which Emirates is an important member. Both initiatives share a common goal of working together with Cargo iQ to elevate standards and advance quality within the industry.

Our partnership with Emirates SkyCargo is built on a shared commitment to quality, transparency, and customer focus. Signing the Service Quality Agreement marks an important step in further strengthening our collaboration and ensuring measurable excellence across the entire supply chain. With clearly defined performance indicators and a joint focus on continuous improvement, we are creating real value for our customers worldwide,' explains Thomas Reichmann, Global Air Logistics Carrier & Procurement Manager.

On a mission to solve transportation challenges across industries, Emirates SkyCargo serves as a trusted and reliable partner for the world's rapidly evolving supply chains. The airline's team of experts regularly consult with customers to develop and refine its multi-vertical product portfolio, especially in specialist sectors such as life science and healthcare or aerospace and engineering. Emirates Courier Express, the airline's recently launched door-to-door cross border delivery solution, is a prime example. From network mapping to refining the product features, Emirates Courier Express was shaped in close coordination with customers for over a year before launching to market. demonstrates the value of a product built for customers, with customers.

Likewise, creating more choice, convenience and flexibility for customers is one of the core tenets of Emirates SkyCargo's digitalisation strategy. Connected directly to some global customers, as well as the biggest digital marketplaces and Transport Management Systems most frequently used by freight forwarders worldwide, Emirates SkyCargo ensures its world-class product and services are readily and seamlessly accessible, where its customers already are.

As Emirates SkyCargo continues to grow its fleet and expand its network, develop new and innovative products and reimagine the future of logistics, its dedication to providing an unbeatable experience for its customers will remain steady.

