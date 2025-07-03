Money Talks: 73% Say Competitive Raises Are The Key To Retaining Hospitality Talent, Oysterlink Poll Finds

NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hospitality industry continues to grapple with high turnover and talent shortages, a new OysterLink poll reveals a clear message from professionals: pay your people well-or risk losing them.

In a recent LinkedIn poll conducted by OysterLink , 73% of respondents said that competitive raises and promotions are the best way for restaurants and hotels to retain top staff. The poll, which drew responses from frontline workers, managers, and hospitality recruiters, underscores the growing importance of salary transparency and financial incentives in retention strategies.

"We're hearing loud and clear that pay is still the top motivator," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "It's not that culture or training doesn't matter-it's that they can't make up for stagnant wages in a competitive market."

Poll Results – "How Should Employers Retain Their Best Staff?"



73% – Competitive raise & promotions

18% – Career growth & upskilling

7% – Enhanced culture and benefits 2% – Accept turnover

The findings come amid rising job-hopping trends in hospitality, where workers often switch jobs to accelerate their salary growth. OysterLink data shows that many frontline roles-like bartender, line cook, or front office manager-can see significant pay increases within two to four years, especially when moving between employers.

While career development and culture still play a role, respondents overwhelmingly agree that pay remains the foundation of retention . Employers who fail to adjust wages risk losing their best talent to competitors who will.

This poll is part of OysterLink's ongoing effort to highlight the real experiences and priorities of hospitality professionals across the U.S.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S. and internationally.

With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City and chef jobs in Los Angeles , industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in the hospitality industry.

Currently, OysterLink attracts over 400,000 monthly visitors and continues to grow steadily.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED