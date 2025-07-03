Verstappen Refuses To Be Drawn On Future Ahead Of British GP

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Silverstone, United Kingdom: Max Verstappen on Thursday refused to be drawn on questions about discussions with Mercedes and exit clauses in his Red Bull contract when he spoke to reporters ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Facing a succession of questions about his future, following reports in Italy that he had agreed to join Mercedes next year, the Dutchman was polite, but evasive in his answers, stressing that for him it would be ideal to complete his career with one team -- Red Bull.

"I am happy where I am," he said.

"There are always rumours, but only one who decides and that is me and the team. I control my own destiny and I am happy and in control of where I'm at."

Sky Sport Italia on Wednesday reported that he had agreed to join Mercedes, sparking speculation that he was set to replace arch-rival George Russell, but the Briton earlier stated he was confident of keeping his seat.

He said he expected to confirm his new contract with Mercedes -- the team believed to be best prepared for the regulation changes next year -- within a few weeks.

"I've nothing to add to last week," said Verstappen.

"Of course, other people write stuff and that's great but it's not me... Happy with my team? In life, you can always see other things and think, as they say, the grass is greener on the other side.

"But I think it is best to stay calm and up to now we have had success except for some time this season and this can happen and you have to accept it.

"I know what I have and what we can do and that's fine, but, to be honest, I have nothing to add to last week. I am focussed on the team and to improve."

One-team man

Asked if he felt he needed to be in the fastest car to win races and titles, Verstappen said it is "difficult in F1 to be in the fastest car... Who would know that two years ago who will be fastest?

"I don't focus much on it, I just try to improve my own situation and where we want to be next year. If you chase the fastest car now it may not be the fastest car next year. Sometimes you can luck in and then win four, or five or six titles..."

The 27-year-old shared that being a one-team man was an interesting prospect for him, while stating that he had never been tempted to leave Austrian constructor Red Bull.

"I'm gonna say no..." he said on the questioning of ever having felt tempted to take a seat elsewhere in the paddock.

"I don't want more headlines. It would be ideal to finish my career at Red Bull with one team. That would be something amazing and I am still trying to achieve that.

"We are fighting for podiums now and that's not too bad!"

Reports suggested Verstappen's contract contained exit clauses that could be activated if he is not in the top three in the drivers championship at the end of July.

But the four-time world champion bluntly refused to reveal any details about his deal with Red Bull.

"To be honest, I am not speaking about my contract. It's easier like that," he said.