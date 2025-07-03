New School Communication App Empowers Administrators To Manage School Communication And Parent Engagement On Mobile

Mobile School Communication Management

School Signals, the next-generation platform for positive school communication and parent engagement, defines a mobile-first approach.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- School Signals introduces a mobile-first approach to school communication and parent engagement management.Older school communication systems may have some mobile features for school administrators. School Signals sets itself apart by providing all school communication and engagement features on the mobile app .School leaders and administrators can access the full suite of administrative tools directly through the School Signals mobile app. For instance, using the School Signals mobile app, school administrators can:. Adjust the School Feed posting rights settings. Schedule posts. Issue critical alerts. Create online forms. Add volunteer opportunities. Create RSVP events. Set Parent-Teacher Conferences. Add new parent accounts. Approve parent registrations. View communication delivery reports. Automate and monitor communicationSince the School Signals platform has been designed as a mobile-first platform from day one, school administrators and teachers have complete flexibility to choose what device they'd like to use to create and access communication."We want school administrators never to hit a roadblock when on mobile, and needing to switch to their laptop. Admins have true flexibility on School Signals to communicate, engage on the go, and manage their school's platform," states School Signals CEO James Shields.The mobile-on-the-forefront approach aligns with how schools operate today. Mobile tools improve task efficiency and offer convenience for school staff."School Signals matches the pace of real school life. Ultimately, we want the user to choose how they access and use the platform, and not be dictated by a technical or feature limitation," states Software Product Designer Meri Kuusi-Shields.The School Signals app is a comprehensive platform, not a silo, encompassing all system features including AI-powered post-writing and translations . Parents, teachers and school administrators with authorized accounts get automatic access to the app. The app is not price-walled but available for all plans. The app's push notifications ensure increased engagement.About School SignalsSchool Signals is a subscription-based next-generation platform and app for positive school communication, information delivery, and parent engagement. School Signals is the platform where schools make critical alerts, parents sign up for conferences, engage in volunteer opportunities, and use the app to message their child's teacher.The platform is easy to navigate, and audience-based settings deliver relevant information. The company offers its services and features for school districts and private schools.School Signals is for both desktop and mobile. The School Signals app is available for authorized users in the Google Play and Apple App Store.Schools can request a personalized demo at

