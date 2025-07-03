Hindware Inaugurates Third Manufacturing Facility In Uttarakhand

MENAFN - KNN India)Hindware announced the inauguration of its third manufacturing facility in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday.

The new plant will produce a comprehensive range of plastic piping products including CPVC, UPVC, SWR and PVC pipes and fittings, along with overhead water storage tanks.

The facility operates under the company's Truflo brand, which specializes in plastic pipes and fittings.

The plant represents an investment of approximately Rs 170 crore and has been designed with an initial production capacity of 12,500 tonnes per annum.

This expansion brings Hindware's total annual production capacity to 80,500 tonnes per annum when combined with the existing Sangareddy manufacturing unit.

The Roorkee location has been strategically chosen to serve the North and West India markets, positioning the company to improve its manufacturing footprint and distribution efficiency in these regions.

The new facility is projected to create approximately 200 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

Sandip Somany, Chairman, Somany Impresa Group, stated that the expansion demonstrates the company's commitment to quality and reinforces its leadership position in the plastic piping market.

Hindware's distribution network currently encompasses over 320 distributors and 30,000 dealers nationwide. The company maintains operational relationships with more than 100,000 plumbers across the country to support its market presence.

(KNN Bureau)