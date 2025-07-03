Geekvape 10Th Anniversary Special: Racing Toward Excellence At The Nürburgring

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- To kick off its 10th anniversary, Geekvape hosted the G-Tour Nürburgring 2025 on June 21–22, partnering with the Porsche racing team for a high-octane celebration of performance and innovation. Held at Germany's legendary Nürburgring, the event welcomed global partners for an immersive journey blending racing culture with cutting-edge vaping technology.

At the heart of the event was the renowned Scherer PHX GT team, showcasing the same values Geekvape stands for-precision, power, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Alongside thrilling trackside action, Geekvape unveiled its new flagship products: the Legend 5, inspired by racing design and engineered for safety and performance; and the Wenax Q2, combining premium style and everyday usability.

As part of the G-Tour Nürburgring experience, Geekvape also organized an exclusive visit to the Nürburgring Erlebnis-Welt Automotive Museum, offering global partners a truly immersive journey into the heart of automotive culture. The tour provided a rare opportunity to explore a rich collection of legendary vehicles up close-each one representing a milestone in racing history and engineering excellence. From the evolution of iconic race cars to the enduring legacy of automotive brands, every exhibit told a story of innovation, resilience, and performance.

What made the experience truly exceptional was the direct interaction with world-class drivers and racing teams. Partners gained rare insights into the mindset, strategies, and technology behind competitive motorsport-a powerful fusion of speed and spirit, where heritage met horsepower and the soul of racing came alive.

Looking forward, G-Tour has evolved into a representative symbol of Geekvape's industrial brand strength. Since its inception, it has consistently delivered unique and immersive experiences. In 2024, G-Tour made a powerful impression with the grand opening of the Vaping Museum in China, showcasing the integration of technology, culture, and design. In 2025, it reached a new pinnacle at the Nürburgring, uniting international partners at one of motorsport's most prestigious venues.

Each stop of G-Tour offers a distinct journey-reshaping how the brand engages with global audiences.

As it enters the next decade, Geekvape remains committed to advancing innovation, expanding brand influence, and delivering high-performance products and experiences. Whether on the racing circuit or in everyday life, the pursuit of excellence and uncompromising performance continues to define the brand's identity.

Here's to the next decade-faster, smarter, and stronger than ever.

