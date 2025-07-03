Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
“HIMAM” Elects Awad As New Coordinator

“HIMAM” Elects Awad As New Coordinator


2025-07-03 02:11:31
(MENAFN- Amman Net) The Coordination Committee of Civil Society Organizations“HIMAM” has elected colleague Ahmad Awad, Executive Director of the Phenix Center for Economic and Informatics Studies, as its new Coordinator for a new two-year term, succeeding former Coordinator Hadeel Abdel Aziz, Director of the Justice Center for Legal Aid.

“HIMAM” has also formed its new Executive Committee, which, in addition to Coordinator Ahmad Awad, includes colleague Hadeel Abdel Aziz and colleague Ali Fayad, Executive Director of Partners–Jordan.

Launched as a coordinating alliance framework in March 2015,“HIMAM” has been active for over ten years. It is the oldest civil society coalition in Jordan operating according to clear mechanisms, holding regular periodic meetings, and guided by foundational documents, most notably its founding document, internal regulations, human rights principles document, and a code of conduct-all of which strengthen the principles of good governance in HIMAM's work.

HIMAM's Coordinator, Ahmad Awad, affirmed that he will continue working to

MENAFN03072025000209011053ID1109757912

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search