“HIMAM” Elects Awad As New Coordinator

MENAFN - Amman Net) The Coordination Committee of Civil Society Organizations“HIMAM” has elected colleague Ahmad Awad, Executive Director of the Phenix Center for Economic and Informatics Studies, as its new Coordinator for a new two-year term, succeeding former Coordinator Hadeel Abdel Aziz, Director of the Justice Center for Legal Aid.

“HIMAM” has also formed its new Executive Committee, which, in addition to Coordinator Ahmad Awad, includes colleague Hadeel Abdel Aziz and colleague Ali Fayad, Executive Director of Partners–Jordan.

Launched as a coordinating alliance framework in March 2015,“HIMAM” has been active for over ten years. It is the oldest civil society coalition in Jordan operating according to clear mechanisms, holding regular periodic meetings, and guided by foundational documents, most notably its founding document, internal regulations, human rights principles document, and a code of conduct-all of which strengthen the principles of good governance in HIMAM's work.

HIMAM's Coordinator, Ahmad Awad, affirmed that he will continue working to