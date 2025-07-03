Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
For Those Interested In Working, Cruise Ship Jobs Are Available In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Carnival Cruises Line announced it will be hiring more than 25,000 positions for Panamanian talent. Captain Demóstenes Sánchez, spokesperson for Maritime Efficiency Group, explained earlier this month that the shipping company is seeking to fill positions for ordinary seamen, oilers, wipers, electricians, welders, refrigeration assistants, and environmental team members, among others.

