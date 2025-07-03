MSME Ministry Launches Idea Hackathon 5.0 To Promote Smart & Sustainable Innovations

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), through the Office of the Development Commissioner for MSME (@dcmsmeoffice ), has officially launched MSME Idea Hackathon 5.0, themed“Smart & Sustainable MSMEs.”

The initiative, announced via X (formerly Twitter), invites innovators and entrepreneurs to present solutions that align with sustainable development goals.

According to the official announcement, the hackathon encourages participants to tackle real-world challenges faced by MSMEs, focusing on innovation, technology adoption, and environmental sustainability. The competition is open to any innovator of Indian origin with valid email and mobile contact details.

Participants must submit their ideas through the“My MSME” portal by July 14, 2025, 23:59 IST. Selected ideas will benefit from financial support up to Rs 15 lakh per idea provided to mentoring institutions, fostering development and incubation.

This edition marks a concerted effort by the MSME Ministry to drive innovation in the sector by leveraging digital tools and eco-conscious practices.

The hackathon not only aims to surface ground-breaking ideas but also to strengthen MSMEs through institutional mentorship and financial backing.

Interested participants are encouraged to register and upload their proposals via the My MSME portal. Registration, guidelines, and FAQs are available online to help entrants navigate submission requirements.

